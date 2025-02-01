Education Budget 2025 LIVE: Will the sector get the much-needed boost? All eyes on FM Nirmala Sitharaman today

Education Budget 2025 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2025 in Parliament today, Will the she provide the much-needed boost to the education sector?

Education Budget 2025 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the much-awaited Union Budget 2025 in Parliament today, and the education sector is keenly watching for crucial policy announcements. With growing demands for increased spending in higher education, skill development, digital learning, and research, stakeholders are anticipating key reforms and increased allocation for the education sector....Read More

Will the Finance Minister expand student loan benefits or boost infrastructure in schools and universities?

There is hope for initiatives supporting AI-driven learning and vocational training to align education with industry needs.

The National Education Policy (NEP) implementation, teacher training programs, and measures to bridge the urban-rural education gap are also in focus.

Additionally, stakeholders are looking for tax relief on education expenses and incentives for private sector participation in learning and research.

Stay with us as we bring real-time updates, expert reactions, and a detailed analysis of how this budget impacts students, educators, and institutions nationwide.