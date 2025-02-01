Education Budget 2025 LIVE: Will the sector get the much-needed boost? All eyes on FM Nirmala Sitharaman today
Education Budget 2025 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the much-awaited Union Budget 2025 in Parliament today, and the education sector is keenly watching for crucial policy announcements. With growing demands for increased spending in higher education, skill development, digital learning, and research, stakeholders are anticipating key reforms and increased allocation for the education sector....Read More
Will the Finance Minister expand student loan benefits or boost infrastructure in schools and universities?
There is hope for initiatives supporting AI-driven learning and vocational training to align education with industry needs.
The National Education Policy (NEP) implementation, teacher training programs, and measures to bridge the urban-rural education gap are also in focus.
Additionally, stakeholders are looking for tax relief on education expenses and incentives for private sector participation in learning and research.
Stay with us as we bring real-time updates, expert reactions, and a detailed analysis of how this budget impacts students, educators, and institutions nationwide.
Education Budget 2025 LIVE: Opportunity to strengthen India's financial education landscape
"The Union Budget 2025-26 presents a critical opportunity to strengthen India's financial education landscape through strategic edu-fintech partnerships. We anticipate dedicated initiatives supporting digital financial literacy, including tax incentives for platforms delivering specialized financial education and skill development programs.
We expect policy makers to focus on industry-academia collaboration and professional development grants. These measures will be crucial in creating a financially literate workforce equipped with contemporary skills in fintech, banking, and investment management."
Pratham Barot, CEO and Co founder, Zell Education
Education Budget 2025 LIVE: R&D is expected to continue to receive more attention in the new budget
"Last year’s budget was a mixed bag for higher education. Support for world-class institutions increased by about INR 400 crores, but education access was severely curtailed for the less privileged by the ending of scholarships and student aid programs. Allocation for interest subsidy on student loans was missing. Funding for scholarships for higher education students was also absent. A stagnation in total budgetary allocation fails to compensate for rising inflation. It also affects the expansion of suitable infrastructure.
India spends about 4.5% of the national GDP on education, while developed countries spend anywhere between 6-14%. There is a stark gap there. The UGC’s funding in the 2024-25 budget was reduced by a staggering 61% compared to the immediate previous year. Needless to say, a lot more can be done in the 2025-26 budget for higher education.
In the 2025-26 budget, it is expected that more emphasis will be placed on digital learning, skills development, technical and professional education, and teacher upskilling by greater fund allocations. On the lines of building world-class institutions, it is expected that there will be more thrust on internationalisation initiatives and support, as well as developing educator infrastructure. R&D is expected to continue to receive more attention in the new budget.
A nation that educates its citizens has a longer chance of global success."
-Dr. Jones, Principal and Head of the Institute of Management, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon.
Education Budget 2025 LIVE: Financial support needed for loans of up to ₹10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions
"We hope the Union Budget 2025 builds on earlier provisions, particularly the financial support for loans of up to ₹10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions, making it more accessible to students. Additionally, we look forward to this budget advancing support for education, employment, and skills through supportive schemes.
Another key focus should be increasing access to quality education and technology, especially in rural and underserved areas. Investments in expanding connectivity, modernising classrooms and creating accessible online learning platforms are essential to bridging the digital divide and making education more accessible to all.
As the world evolves, the demand for skilled professionals across various sectors will grow. Meeting this need requires laying the groundwork at the school level. Strengthening industry-academia connections will better prepare students to navigate dynamic challenges, particularly in technology-disrupted environments. Easing GST on higher education institutes, coupled with tax benefits for students and professionals availing education loans for self, could provide significant relief to both institutions and students."
Anunaya Chaubey, Provost, Anant National University
Education Budget 2025 LIVE: FM to present Union Budget 2025 today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the much-awaited Union Budget 2025 in Parliament today. The education sector is hoping that Sitharaman will provide the much needed boost to this sector.