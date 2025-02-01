Budget 2025: AI, infra at IITs, increased medical seats - key announcements for Education by FM Sitharaman

Presenting the Union Budget for the next financial year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made several key announcements for the Education sector. Education Budget 2025 Live Updates Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha. She has made key announcements for the education sector(Sansad TV)

These include a new Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence in Education, infrastructural developments at Indian Institutes of Technology, and an increase in the number of medical seats in the country.

Sitharaman said that the goals of a developed India include 100 per cent quality and good school education and 100 per cent skilled labour with meaningful employment.

Here's a look at key announcements for the education sector made by FM Sitharaman in her budget speech-