Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Education department official found drunk in Bihar, arrested

PTI | , Motihari
Mar 08, 2025 08:33 PM IST

According to East Champaran district SP Swarn Prabhat, arrested accused Upendra Singh was posted as the block education officer at Kotwa.

An education department official in dry Bihar was arrested on Saturday following a woman teacher's complaint that he misbehaved in an inebriated condition, a senior police officer said.

The teacher approached police with the complaint that Singh had come drunk to her school, in Ahiraulia village, and created a scene. (HT FILE)
The teacher approached police with the complaint that Singh had come drunk to her school, in Ahiraulia village, and created a scene.

According to East Champaran district SP Swarn Prabhat, arrested accused Upendra Singh was posted as the block education officer at Kotwa.

The teacher approached police with the complaint that Singh had come drunk to her school, in Ahiraulia village, and created a scene.

"Singh was taken to a local hospital for medical examination which confirmed that he was under the influence of liquor", the SP said.

He was arrested for flouting the prohibition law, the SP added.

Sale and consumption of liquor has been completely banned in the state since April 2016, when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered "sharaab-bandi".

Exam and College Guide
