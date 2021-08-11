Education ministry, UGC organize webinar on ‘Use of technology in Education’

The Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) organized a national webinar on the “Use of technology in Education” on Tuesday. To mark the completion of one year of transformative reforms under National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, Ministry of Education is organising a series of theme-based webinars on various aspects of NEP, 2020.

In the webinar held on Tuesday, Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the need of using technology in education to make it available for all.

He stressed upon the adaption of technology for smoothening the process of education. Antyodaya, being one of the major philosophies rooted in Indian culture, he mentioned various initiatives to help reach technology to the last person in the society. While talking about lifelong learning, he emphasized on bringing college campuses at the doorsteps of the learners.

In his address, Professor DP Singh, Chairman, UGC talked about the various initiatives taken by the Commission to make the courses available on digital platforms.

School Education and Literacy, Secretary, Anita Karwal said that the blueprint for national digital architecture for school education through which children can register and get linked to the learning process will be a digital record of his/her certificates, academic tracks.

The webinar was held in three sessions on National Education Technology Forum, on Use of Technology for Operationalization of Academic Bank of Credits, and on MOOCS/Virtual University.

“The key takeaways of the webinar were that of establishing a hybrid model of education with the blend of virtual and physical education. The National Education Policy, 2020 with use of technology will increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio, decrease the drop-out rate, improve student mobility, equity and quality of education for students as well faculties,” an official statement said.

Several academicians, higher education institutions, students, experts from industry and technical fields from all across the country took part in the webinar. Officers from different Ministries, UGC, AICTE and other premier institutions were also present in the webinar.