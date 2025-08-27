In view of the flood-like situation, educational institutes across Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on Thursday, Education Minister Sakina Itoo said. Educational institutes across J-K closed on Thursday amid heavy rain(ANI Photo)

"Schools and Colleges across Jammu & Kashmir will remain closed tomorrow (28.08.2025) in view of inclement weather," Itoo said in a post on X on Wednesday.

The decision comes amid torrential rains in the Jammu region, and intermittent rainfall lashing the Kashmir valley on Wednesday.

While schools in Jammu have been closed since Monday, educational institutions in six districts of Kashmir — Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Budgam, and Srinagar — were closed on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

Heavy rainfall has triggered a flood-like situation across Jammu and Kashmir, with the water level in the Jhelum river and other streams flowing above the flood declaration mark in Kashmir, and rivers and streams flowing above the danger mark in the Jammu division.

Thousands of residents were evacuated from low-lying flooded areas as torrential rains persisted for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, creating havoc in most parts of Jammu.

The Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent light to moderate rain at many places of Jammu Division and South and Central Kashmir on Wednesday, adding that a brief spell of rain/thunder is likely at a few places on Thursday and Friday.