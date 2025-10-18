Police have registered a case against a 32-year-old former student of IIT Bombay for allegedly secretly recording videos of the male students residing in the institute's hostel while they were taking bath, officials said on Friday. Ex-IIT Bombay student booked for recording objectionable videos of male students in hostel

The incident came to light on Thursday after the institute's security inspector approached Powai police station with the complaint against the former student for recording and sharing private images/videos of the students without their consent, an official said.

The incident took place on the fifth floor of the hostel no 14 of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay located in Powai area, he said.

The accused completed his MTech in electrical stream from this premier institute in July this year, he said.

"As he is yet to get a job, he had come to the campus for two days on temporary entry pass on the recommendation of a student on October 11.

While staying at the hostel, he secretly recorded videos of the male students while they were bathing and using toilet," he said.

However, some of the students caught the accused red-handed and took him to the security officials of the institute, he said, adding that while examining his phone, they found many videos of the students using the bathroom and toilet.

As no student came forward to lodge a complaint against him, the security inspector on Thursday did so as per the institute administration's instructions, he said. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, he said adding further probe was underway.