France to close schools for three weeks - Macron

France will close its schools and child care centres for three weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.
Reuters | By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 08:08 AM IST

France had closed its schools for two months during the first COVID-19 lockdown but had left them open during the second lockdown in November and has kept them open since, although with some limits on attendance numbers.

"It is the best solution to slow down the virus, " Macron said.


