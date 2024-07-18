 Govt schools to enroll class IX repeat students in NIOS for academic session 2024-25 | Education - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Govt schools to enroll class IX repeat students in NIOS for academic session 2024-25

PTI | , New Delhi
Jul 18, 2024 01:18 PM IST

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a directive to the government schools to ensure that students who have failed class IX twice are enrolled in the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) for the academic session 2024-25.

As the circular states, it has been observed that students who have failed twice are at risk of discontinuing their education. (HT file)

As per data from the Computer Cell (DoE), 17,308 students have been declared unsuccessful in Class IX for the second time during the 2023-24 session.

However, only 6,200 of these students are currently in the process of enrollment through the NIOS portal of the DoE.

The initiative seeks to address the high risk of dropout among these students.

As the circular states, it has been observed that students who have failed twice are at risk of discontinuing their education.

Ensuring they receive the necessary support and counselling, the heads of government schools are now mandated to counsel the students and their parents, emphasizing the importance of continuing education through the NIOS.

This approach allows the students to study at their own pace and choose subjects of interest, with the ultimate goal of reintegrating them into their parent schools upon successful completion of Class X.

The directive has received the prior approval of the competent authority and underscores the commitment of the Directorate of Education to support all students in achieving their educational goals, as per the circular.

Also Read: NEET 'paper leak': Patna court sends key accused to 14-day CBI custody

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / education news / Govt schools to enroll class IX repeat students in NIOS for academic session 2024-25
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 18, 2024
