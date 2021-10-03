Home / Education / News / Haryana government allows residential universities to conduct classes offline
Haryana government allows residential universities to reopen(Hindustan Times)
Published on Oct 03, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi

The Haryana government on Sunday has allowed residential universities in the state to conduct classes physically after adopting SOPs for COVID appropriate behaviour. “All hostel students may be given priority for getting fully vaccinated,” the state government has said.

The order issued by Vijai Vardhan, Chief Secretary-cum-Chairperson, on Sunday, said that the Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana has been extended till October 18.

In the last order, the state government had said that a decision regarding reopening of residential universities will be taken on October 15.

In addition to this, the government has also allowed Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) to open with 100% attendance with strict adherence to social distancing rules and covid appropriate behavioral norms. “Department of skill development and industrial training, Haryana will release guidelines for implementation of these orders immediately,” the order says.

Colleges and polytechnics were already ordered to reopen for students along with coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes.

 

