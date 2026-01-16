Himachal education minister reviews HP FUTURES project, urges focus on innovation

Shimla, A high-level meeting on the HP FUTURES project was held here on Friday to review the progress of initiatives and discuss the roadmap for its next phase.

The second steering committee meeting of the HP FUTURES project was presided over by Education Minister Rohit Thakur.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed the progress made so far and discussed the way forward for this key education reform initiative of the present state government. Thakur said the meeting was held to share updates on completed activities, learning's from field consultations, review implementation progress and set priorities for the next phase.

"Since the first meeting held in September 2025, consultations have been conducted with civil society organizations, Samagra Shiksha, SCERT and DIETs on competency-based education. School visits and interactions with teachers, students, policy-makers and school management committees were also undertaken," he said.

"Focused engagements on greening education were also undertaken with institutions such as HIMCOSTE," he added.

The HP FUTURES Project was launched in 2025 following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the state government and the UNESCO.

"The project, aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework 2023, aims to strengthen the quality, relevance and equity of education in the state by improving teaching-learning practices, promoting sustainability and nurturing values among students" Thakur said.

He said the project was built on three important pillars that directly respond to the needs of Himachal Pradesh.

"Competency-Based Education focuses on moving away from rote learning and developing critical thinking, problem-solving and practical skills among students. Value Education through sports uses sports-based learning to promote discipline, teamwork, inclusion and leadership, contributing to the overall development of children. And Greening Education integrates environmental awareness, sustainability and climate resilience into school education, which is especially important for a hill state like Himachal Pradesh with its fragile ecology and rich biodiversity," he said.

He said that these pillars together support a future-ready education system suited to Himachal's unique geography and social context.

"The project has already helped in identifying gaps between policy and classroom practice, improved teacher confidence in inclusion and equity, increasing student participation in eco-clubs," he said.

The committee was informed that nearly 200 teachers have received training in value education through sports, including specialised sessions for senior secondary physical education lecturers. The government plans to include more schools and expand training programmes in coming years.

Thakur expressed appreciation for UNESCO's support and technical expertise, saying that the project's whole-school and whole-community approach would benefit both teachers and students.

He emphasised that sustained collaboration, structured follow-up and strong monitoring systems would be key to scaling these practices across the state.

A detailed presentation on the HP FUTURES' vision and progress was also made during the meeting.

