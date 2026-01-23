Himachal education minister reviews reforms, focuses on strengthening sports hostels

Shimla, Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Friday chaired a comprehensive review meeting of the Education Department and issued clear directives aimed at strengthening sports hostels, expediting recruitment processes, and accelerating key academic reforms.

Thakur emphasised that quality education, coupled with the promotion of sports, is crucial for the holistic development of students.

He highlighted the significant role of sports hostels in nurturing talent and called for a brief report on the issues facing these hostels, particularly the Majra Sports Hostel.

The Minister stressed that sports hostels should be equipped with better infrastructure, improved boarding and lodging facilities, nutritious diets, medical support, and transport arrangements. He also underscored the need to address challenges related to coaches to ensure proper guidance and continuity in training.

Thakur commended the performance of Himachal's athletes, who have been bringing recognition to the state at both national and international levels.

Thakur further directed that talent in schools and colleges should be identified early, with academic support provided to ensure that students can pursue both education and sports without difficulty. He called for better coordination between educational institutions and sports hostels to facilitate this dual-track approach.

The Minister also called for the fast-tracking of the introduction of Horticulture and Forestry as optional subjects in schools starting from the upcoming academic session.

He reviewed the progress of tablet distribution and instructed that the remaining tablets be distributed at the earliest to support digital learning initiatives.

Thakur also reviewed the status of the introduction of four-year B.Ed., BP.Ed., and other professional courses in colleges, directing that these courses be made operational in the upcoming academic session after the necessary notifications.

Regarding the recruitment of NTT teachers, Thakur directed that appointment letters be issued immediately to all eligible selected candidates and that remaining vacancies be filled through alternative and accelerated recruitment mechanisms.

Other key directions included setting timelines for college rankings, reviewing the status of previous announcements, finalising the date for the meeting of Deputy Directors, and ensuring the effective implementation of departmental schemes.

Thakur also directed the Department to submit detailed proposals for the upcoming Budget Session, focusing on academic infrastructure, sports facilities, student welfare, and talent development.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.