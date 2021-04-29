ICMAI CMA Campus Placement Programme for December 2020 batch released,check here

Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released ICMAI CMA Campus Placement Programme for December 2020 batch. The campus placement will begin on May 3, 2021, onwards in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi. The complete programme can be checked by all candidates who appeared for the December 2020 batch on the official site of ICMAI on icmai.in.

This year the campus placement activities will be conducted through online mode because of the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Candidates will join from their own place itself. The candidates will be shortlisted by the recruiting organization. The placement drive on all the days is likely to begin at 10 am onwards.

Some of the prominent companies to take part in this campus placement drive includes Accenture, CEAT Limited, WIPRO, ITC, Larsen & Toubro Limited, GAIL etc.

The name of the organizations appearing for the Online CMA Campus Placement Programme is based on the confirmation received from the organisations. The interview stages as per few organizations will comprise group discussions and personal interviews and some written examination will be conducted.

Meanwhile, the Institute has exempted the training program for ICMAI CMA June Exam 2021. All types of training for Intermediate and Final examinations have been exempted due to the pandemic situations arising out of the spread of COVID19.