Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
I-Day Celebrations 2024: Modern School instills spirit of patriotism among students by being inclusive

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Aug 22, 2024 12:42 PM IST

Modern School, Barakhamba Road celebrated the 78th Independence Day recently on the theme ‘Inclusivity’.

Sanjay Kumar (IAS), Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy and Major Gen Sanjay P. Vishwasrao, Additional Director General, National Cadet Corps took part in the celebrations.(Handout)
Sanjay Kumar (IAS), Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy and Major Gen Sanjay P. Vishwasrao, Additional Director General, National Cadet Corps took part in the celebrations.(Handout)

Sanjay Kumar (IAS), Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, took part in the celebration as the Chief Guest and Major Gen Sanjay P. Vishwasrao, Additional Director General, National Cadet Corps as the Guest of Honour.

Anuradha Singh, President, Board of Trustees, Modern Schools; Ambika Pant, Secretary, Board of Trustees, Modern Schools; Mira Pradeep Singh, Treasurer, Board of Trustees, Modern Schools; Col Vijay Chadda, Member, Board of Trustees, Modern Schools & Chairman, School Managing Committee; and other Members of the Board of Trustees, Modern Schools & School Managing Committee were present at the celebrations.

The School Choir sang the National Anthem while the National Flag was hoisted. Dr Vijay Datta, Principal of Modern School Barakhamba Road, introduced the Chief Guest and other dignitaries to the differently-abled members of the team “SPORTABILITY”, Inclusive Academy and briefed them about the initiative taken up by the School.

A dance-drama performance titled ‘Inclusivity: Unstoppable Indians’ with the live choir mesmerised the audience. Other highlights of the celebration were School Band, NCC Display and the Bagpipers’ March. The kaleidoscopic ballet and the melodious panorama served as a great set off for the Independence Day, mentioned a press release issued by the school.

Exam and College Guide
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 22, 2024
