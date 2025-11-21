IGNOU partners with CII to start Career Edge Academy for skill training

IGNOU launches CII Career Edge Academy: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched the CII Career Edge Academy on the occasion of its 40th Foundation Day, marking a key move to strengthen industry-linked skill development for learners across India. The launch took place at IGNOU Headquarters in the presence of Prof Peter Scott, President & CEO of the Commonwealth of Learning (COL), Prof Uma Kanjilal, Vice Chancellor of IGNOU, and Mr Saurabh Roy Chaudhry, Executive Director at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The launch took place at IGNOU Headquarters in the presence of Prof Peter Scott, President & CEO of the Commonwealth of Learning (COL), Prof Uma Kanjilal, Vice Chancellor of IGNOU, and Mr Saurabh Roy Chaudhry, Executive Director at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Senior university officials, faculty members and invited guests were also part of the foundation day event.

The new Academy aims to offer industry-aligned training programmes, practical skill-building modules and employment-focused learning pathways to help students and working professionals meet evolving job-market demands. By combining IGNOU’s wide national reach with CII’s industry expertise, the Academy will provide learners with opportunities to develop hands-on, workplace-relevant skills.

Speaking at the inauguration, IGNOU Vice Chancellor Prof Uma Kanjilal said the initiative strengthens the link between academics and industry.

“This Academy reflects our commitment to creating stronger bridges between education and industry. By collaborating with CII, we are opening new avenues for our learners to build skills that directly support their career growth and improve their employability,” she said.

The CII Career Edge Academy is expected to support learners across IGNOU’s extensive network of regional centres and study centres, helping build a more skilled and future-ready workforce.