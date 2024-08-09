IIIT Bangalore achieves major milestone, gets accorded with 12B status by United Grant Commission, details here

The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) achieved a major milestone after it was accorded the prestigious 12B status by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on August 5, 2024. IIIT Bangalore has been granted the 12B status by the University Grants Commission. (Pic credit: iiitb.ac.in)

The 12B status is a special privilege that allows Universities to receive funds from the Centre and affiliated bodies for research and academic activities.

Commending the achievement, Prof Debabrata Das, the Director of IIIT-Bangalore, said that the prestigious recognition marks a significant milestone in the institution's journey by opening up enhanced opportunities for research and development (R&D) funding from government bodies.

Also read: ISRO invites applications for free AI/ML and DL course, here's direct link to register

“With this status, IIIT-Bangalore is now eligible to receive financial assistance to further advance our research endeavors, particularly in specialized and emerging fields such as translatable research. This support will further bolster the ongoing research initiatives by our faculty and students,” Prof Das said.

Also read: Manipur Class 10 Compartmental Results 2024 released at manresults.nic.in, direct link to check here

The IIIT Bangalore Director further pointed out that the recognition not only affirms the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and research innovation but also strengthens its capacity to contribute to the broader scientific community and address critical challenges through cutting-edge research.

Some of the benefits of the 12B status include:

Central funding for research and development initiatives, enabling IIIT-Bangalore to pursue cutting-edge research projects

Recognized degrees, enhancing career prospects for students and making them more employable to global employers

Academic autonomy to innovate and excel in curricula and pedagogy, allowing IIIT-Bangalore to stay ahead of the curve in technology and research

Research grants and faculty development opportunities, further strengthening IIIT-Bangalore's research capabilities

Scholarships for students and infrastructure development, providing a world-class learning environment

International collaborations and NAAC accreditation, paving the way for global partnerships and recognition

Also read: ICSE Improvement Result 2024: CISCE Class 10th improvement results out at cisce.org, direct link here

Meanwhile, a press release issued by IIIT Bangalore stated that achieving the 12B status is a significant milestone in the institution’s journey, marking its entry into an elite group of institutions recognized for its academic excellence and research capabilities.

The achievement is a result of IIIT Bangalore’s relentless pursuit of excellence, pedagogy, and world-class research initiatives, the release said.