Friday, Aug 09, 2024
IIIT Bangalore achieves major milestone, gets accorded with 12B status by United Grant Commission, details here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma, New Delhi
Aug 09, 2024 09:09 PM IST

IIIT Bangalore has been granted the 12B status by UGC enabling the institution to avail central fundings for research and development initiative and more.

The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) achieved a major milestone after it was accorded the prestigious 12B status by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on August 5, 2024.

IIIT Bangalore has been granted the 12B status by the University Grants Commission. (Pic credit: iiitb.ac.in)
IIIT Bangalore has been granted the 12B status by the University Grants Commission. (Pic credit: iiitb.ac.in)

The 12B status is a special privilege that allows Universities to receive funds from the Centre and affiliated bodies for research and academic activities.

Commending the achievement, Prof Debabrata Das, the Director of IIIT-Bangalore, said that the prestigious recognition marks a significant milestone in the institution's journey by opening up enhanced opportunities for research and development (R&D) funding from government bodies.

“With this status, IIIT-Bangalore is now eligible to receive financial assistance to further advance our research endeavors, particularly in specialized and emerging fields such as translatable research. This support will further bolster the ongoing research initiatives by our faculty and students,” Prof Das said.

The IIIT Bangalore Director further pointed out that the recognition not only affirms the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and research innovation but also strengthens its capacity to contribute to the broader scientific community and address critical challenges through cutting-edge research.

Some of the benefits of the 12B status include:

  • Central funding for research and development initiatives, enabling IIIT-Bangalore to pursue cutting-edge research projects
  • Recognized degrees, enhancing career prospects for students and making them more employable to global employers
  • Academic autonomy to innovate and excel in curricula and pedagogy, allowing IIIT-Bangalore to stay ahead of the curve in technology and research
  • Research grants and faculty development opportunities, further strengthening IIIT-Bangalore's research capabilities
  • Scholarships for students and infrastructure development, providing a world-class learning environment
  • International collaborations and NAAC accreditation, paving the way for global partnerships and recognition

Meanwhile, a press release issued by IIIT Bangalore stated that achieving the 12B status is a significant milestone in the institution’s journey, marking its entry into an elite group of institutions recognized for its academic excellence and research capabilities.

The achievement is a result of IIIT Bangalore’s relentless pursuit of excellence, pedagogy, and world-class research initiatives, the release said.

Exam and College Guide
