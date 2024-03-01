IIM Kozhikode & Emeritus launch Chief Operations Officer Programme to drive COO productivity

IIM Kozhikode joined hands with Emeritus to launch the Chief Operations Officer Programme considering the growing importance of the role of Chief Operations Officers (COOs). IIM Kozhikode joined hands with Emeritus to launch the Chief Operations Officer Programme considering the growing importance of the role of Chief Operations Officers (COOs). (HT File)

According to a press release by Emeritus, the newly launched programme features two exclusive online modules with certificates by Kellogg Executive Education. The total duration of the programme is 12 months and is designed for operational leaders and those aspiring to the COO role, as well as new and evolving COOs.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“ This programme reflects our commitment to developing agile and visionary leaders. The programme, meticulously crafted, is a testament to our dedication to equipping COOs with the strategic insights and leadership prowess needed in today's dynamic corporate landscape,” said Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director, Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode.

“We are thrilled to partner with leading institutions like IIM Kozhikode to launch high-impact programmes that will help participants in their professional journeys. With the role of COOs expanding, it is essential to equip these leaders with essential knowledge and skills needed to navigate the ever-evolving technological landscape, emphasizing areas such as AI, digital supply chain, and engineering operations management," said Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus.

The programme includes live-online sessions by IIMK faculty along with two online modules delivered via pre-recorded video lectures by Kellogg Executive Education. A 3-day campus immersion with a leadership building workshop is included at IIM Kozhikode’s campus as well as hands-on learning with business simulations in Strategic and Global Supply Chain Management, a capstone project guided by the faculty of IIMK, mentioned the press release.

Fee Details:

The program is scheduled to commence on March 30, 2024, with a fee of INR 6,50,000 + GST taxes.

Eligibility Criteria:

Any graduate (10+2+3) or diploma holders (Only 10+2+3) from a recognised university (UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State Government/recognised international universities) with an aggregate of at least 50% in graduation along with a minimum work experience of 10 years can apply for this programme.

For more information, visit the official website.