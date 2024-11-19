IIM Rohtak celebrates 16th Foundation Day with panel discussions and more

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak celebrated its 16th Foundation Day featuring speeches, panel discussions, and cultural performances that over 350 students attended. The event also featured a panel discussion on ‘The Entrepreneurial Mindset’ and the panelists shared their journeys, reflecting on the challenges of entrepreneurship and the vision that kept them motivated.

The event highlighted the institute's milestones, including advancements in research and implementation of academic and professional programs. Arvind Saxena, former Chairman of UPSC, was the Chief Guest, and Major General Amit Talwar, VSM, General Officer Commanding, served as the Guest of Honour, informed IIM Rohtak.

Also Read: NEET PG counseling 2024: How one-time registration could impact state cutoffs

Prof Dheeraj Sharma, Director of IIM Rohtak, emphasised the importance of preserving cultural values, and maintaining discipline, and also urged students to think independently and avoid the influence of 'neo-colonialism'.

Arvind Saxena, former Chairman of UPSC, explained how IT has transformed communication and decision-making, making processes faster and more efficient. He highlighted that meaningful progress arises from addressing genuine needs and managing change thoughtfully.

Also Read: IIM Ahmedabad hosts third cluster of summer placement process for PGP class of 2026, details here

Major General Amit Talwar, VSM, General Officer Commanding, emphasised the values of Leadership, Discipline, and Resilience.

The event also featured a panel discussion on ‘The Entrepreneurial Mindset’ and the panelists shared their journeys, reflecting on the challenges of entrepreneurship and the vision that kept them motivated. They highlighted the significance of balancing risk, resilience, and innovation in navigating uncertainties and fostering long-term success. The celebration concluded with cultural performances, showcasing the talents of IIM Rohtak students, mentioned the press release.

Also Read: IIT Delhi tops the list among 10 institutes in India for most employable graduates | Survey