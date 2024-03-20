IIM Sambalpur, IG Drones sign MoU to launch drone center of excellence, aim advanced applications of drone technology

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur and IG Drones have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) wherein both institutions will collaborate in advanced applications of drone technology in Business Analytics, Management Strategies, and Public Policy. HT Image

A press release released earlier this month stated that the agreement was formalized during the 100-Cube Start-up Conclave at IIM Sambalpur, supported by the Ministry of Education.

Union Minister of Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan also attended the event.

As per the release, IG Drones has become the first company to sign a MoU with an IIM. As per the partnership, IG Drones will launch a drone center of excellence at IIM Sambalpur, Delhi Campus that will serve as a hub for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the drone technology space.

The MoU will also focus on the advanced applications of drone technology in Business Analytics, Management Strategies, and Public Policy.

The partnership is also slated to further enhance the IG Drone’s role in promoting drone technology as an area of expertise and innovation for the Indian youth.

Dr Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director of IIM Sambalpur, expressed delight in signing an MoU with the leading drone technology company, aimed at advanced applications of drone technology. He said that IIM Sambalpur has been at the forefront of taking steps to become one of the leading IIMs in India.

Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, Founder and CEO of IG Drones said that the MoU is a testament to the company’s commitment to driving innovation and fostering advancement in the drone technology sector by partnering with leading IIMs in India.

“We believe that this partnership will not only benefit our company but also contribute to the growth and development of the drone ecosystem in India,” Sanghapriya added.