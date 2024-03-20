 IIM Sambalpur, IG Drones sign MoU to launch drone center of excellence, aim advanced applications of drone technology | Education - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

IIM Sambalpur, IG Drones sign MoU to launch drone center of excellence, aim advanced applications of drone technology

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 20, 2024 12:58 PM IST

As per the MoU, IG Drones will launch a drone center of excellence at IIM Sambalpur, Delhi Campus, and also focus on advanced applications of drone technology.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur and IG Drones have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) wherein both institutions will collaborate in advanced applications of drone technology in Business Analytics, Management Strategies, and Public Policy.

HT Image
HT Image

A press release released earlier this month stated that the agreement was formalized during the 100-Cube Start-up Conclave at IIM Sambalpur, supported by the Ministry of Education.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: GATE 2024: IISc gears up to announce results, to also likely release cut-off details; find important details here

Union Minister of Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan also attended the event.

As per the release, IG Drones has become the first company to sign a MoU with an IIM. As per the partnership, IG Drones will launch a drone center of excellence at IIM Sambalpur, Delhi Campus that will serve as a hub for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the drone technology space.

Also read: SSC GD 2024 Answer Key: Direct link to check it when released

The MoU will also focus on the advanced applications of drone technology in Business Analytics, Management Strategies, and Public Policy.

The partnership is also slated to further enhance the IG Drone’s role in promoting drone technology as an area of expertise and innovation for the Indian youth.

Dr Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director of IIM Sambalpur, expressed delight in signing an MoU with the leading drone technology company, aimed at advanced applications of drone technology. He said that IIM Sambalpur has been at the forefront of taking steps to become one of the leading IIMs in India.

Also read: CBSE Class 10th Maths exam paper analysis: Easy or challenging? Find out how teachers and students rated both papers

Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, Founder and CEO of IG Drones said that the MoU is a testament to the company’s commitment to driving innovation and fostering advancement in the drone technology sector by partnering with leading IIMs in India.

“We believe that this partnership will not only benefit our company but also contribute to the growth and development of the drone ecosystem in India,” Sanghapriya added.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / education news / IIM Sambalpur, IG Drones sign MoU to launch drone center of excellence, aim advanced applications of drone technology
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On