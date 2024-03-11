GATE 2024: IISc gears up to announce results, to also likely release cut-off details; find important details here

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is all set to announce the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on March 16, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the examinations can check their results on the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Candidates can check their results on the Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal of GATE 2024. GATE 2024: Results set to be released on March 16 on official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Along with the results, IISc may also release the cut-off details for 2024.

Notably, GATE 2024 was held between February 3 and 11, 2024. After the results are out on March 16, candidates will be able to download scorecards from March 23 to May 31, 2024, on the GOAPS portal.

Candidates with valid GATE scores can seek admission to Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities, as well as Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities in the institutions supported by the Ministry of Education and other Government agencies.

