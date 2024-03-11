 JNU set to hold students’ union elections after four years, check dates here | Education - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / education news / JNU all set to hold students' union elections after four-year gap, voting on March 22, results on March 24

JNU all set to hold students' union elections after four-year gap, voting on March 22, results on March 24

PTI | , New Delhi
Mar 11, 2024 04:57 PM IST

The Jawaharlal Nehru University is all set to hold the students' union elections on March 22. The elections are being held after a four-year gap.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced that the students' union elections will be held on March 22, the results of which will be declared on March 24.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be holding students' union elections on March 22, 2024, after a gap of four years. (HT file)
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be holding students' union elections on March 22, 2024, after a gap of four years. (HT file)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections were last held in 2019.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: CBSE Class 10th Maths exam paper analysis: Easy or challenging? Find out how teachers and students rated both papers

According to the schedule released by JNU's Election Committee, which is responsible for overseeing the polls, the tentative voter list will be displayed on Monday and will be open for correction till Tuesday.

Students can file their nominations from March 14 and the final list of candidates will be displayed on March 16, an official notice stated.

Also read: SSC GD 2024 Answer Key: Direct link to check it when released

A University Governing Body Meeting (UGBM) will be held on March 20, followed by the presidential debate wherein the candidates will address other students.

Voting will be held on March 22. The counting of votes will take place on March 24, following which the results will be declared, according to the notice.

Also read: ICSE Chemistry exams 2024: Critical thinking, application-based questions but overall easy, say students after exams

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On