IIM Sambalpur to introduce AI in classrooms, announcement made at 10th foundation day celebrations

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur is set to introduce artificial intelligence in classrooms with an aim to transform the way students learn and gather knowledge. This announcement was made on the 10th foundation day of the institute on Monday, September 23, 2024. IIM Sambalpur hosted its 10th foundation day on September 23, 2024.

Addressing the event, Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, director of IIM Sambalpur said that the implementation of AI in classrooms will enable a transformative learning experience. Prof Jaiswal also shared about plans to organize a Women's Empowerment Summit in February to further the goals of Viksit Bharat.

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and others who contributed to the building of the institute.

Uday A. Kaole, chairman and managing director of MCL, who graced the event as the chief guest, congratulated IIM Sambalpur for its accomplishments and lauded Prof Jaiswal for his successful leadership.

Other keynote speakers of the occasion included Dr Anurag Batra who was the guest of honour, Nishita Baliarsingh, co-founder & CEO at Nexus Power, and Anindya Ghosh, the associate partner at IBM.

Inauguration of IDE Bootcamp Second Edition Phase I

Coinciding with the foundation day celebrations, the second edition of Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp Phase 1 was launched. The initiative which is scheduled to be conducted till September 27, 2024, is spearheaded by the Ministry of Education, AICTE, and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC).

It aims to nurture innovation, design, and entrepreneurial skills among student innovators across India, a press release informed.

The release added that the Bootcamp was hosted simultaneously across nine prestigious institutions from all across the nation, engaging over 3000 student innovators and Innovation Ambassadors from higher education institutions across the country.

The Bootcamp Exhibition

As part of the event, an exhibition by innovators and startups was conducted with more than 70 startups across the nation showcasing their unique products ranging from tech products, agriculture products, and healthcare products, etc.