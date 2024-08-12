 IIM-K to host 'Coop Pitch 2024' for youth entrepreneurship | Education - Hindustan Times
PTI | , New Delhi
Aug 12, 2024 08:23 AM IST

IIM-K will host 'Coop Pitch 2024', a competition aimed at promoting cooperative entrepreneurship among youth, from October 16-18, 2024.

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) will host 'Coop Pitch 2024', a competition aimed at promoting cooperative entrepreneurship among youth, from October 16-18, 2024.

Organised by ICA Domus Trust (IDT) and Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS) Limited, the event is part of ULCCS' centenary celebrations.

IIM Sirmaur launches Post Graduate Programme for Executives on Leadership in Smart Manufacturing

The competition will focus on five key areas: agri-tech and safe food, care economy and social sector, platform cooperatives, sustainability and green economy, and education and skills, an official statement said.

Participants will engage in hands-on activities guided by experts in cooperative business models.

Also Read: IIM Lucknow, FPSB India join forces to offer certification programme in Financial Planning, details here

The top three teams will receive cash prizes totalling 1,00,000, with the first prize being 50,000, second 30,000, and third 20,000, the statement added.

Winners will also benefit from a year-long mentorship program to help develop their cooperative enterprises.

IIM-K to host 'Coop Pitch 2024' for youth entrepreneurship
