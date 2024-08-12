The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) will host 'Coop Pitch 2024', a competition aimed at promoting cooperative entrepreneurship among youth, from October 16-18, 2024. IIM-K to host 'Coop Pitch 2024' for youth entrepreneurship

Organised by ICA Domus Trust (IDT) and Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS) Limited, the event is part of ULCCS' centenary celebrations.

The competition will focus on five key areas: agri-tech and safe food, care economy and social sector, platform cooperatives, sustainability and green economy, and education and skills, an official statement said.

Participants will engage in hands-on activities guided by experts in cooperative business models.

The top three teams will receive cash prizes totalling ₹1,00,000, with the first prize being ₹50,000, second ₹30,000, and third ₹20,000, the statement added.

Winners will also benefit from a year-long mentorship program to help develop their cooperative enterprises.