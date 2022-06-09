IIT Guwahati improves rank in QS World University rankings

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has climbed in ranking in QS World University Rankings 2023 by 11 places. The institute has received 384th rank in the world in the world, improving from last year's 395th rank. Also read: QS World University Rankings 2023: List of top universities in India

While IIT Guwahati has improved its global rank, it has dropped to 8th place in India from last year's 7th place.

“QS World University Rankings 2023 released on 8th June 2022 indicates that since 2014, IIT Guwahati has moved up at least 217 places from 601-650 range in 2014 to 384th in 2023. In the 2023 edition, the institution has performed among the top 27% in the QS World University Rankings. At 37 globally with a score of 96.3%, the Citations per Faculty is the strongest indicator for IIT Guwahati,” IIT Guwahati said in a statement on the results.

Speaking about this performance, Prof T.G. Sitharam, Director of IIT Guwahati says, “A higher ranking in QS WUR for IIT Guwahati makes me very proud of our excellent faculty and students and their efforts to contribute towards top quality research as well as other parameters. Their achievements are critical to our continued success in the global rankings. We will continue to focus on high-end research and make steady strides to go up the global rankings.”