 IIT Madras invites public to visit its state-of-the-art labs to explore science | Education - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / education news / IIT Madras invites public to visit its state-of-the-art labs to engage and explore science

IIT Madras invites public to visit its state-of-the-art labs to engage and explore science

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 23, 2024 06:41 PM IST

IIT Madras’ Centre For Innovation (CFI) will also be organizing the CFI Open House 2024 on March 3, 2024, which is also open to the public.

Public can now visit the state-of-the-art labs of IIT Madras during the Institute Open House 2024 event.

All those who are interested in attending the ‘IITM for All’ expo are requested to register before February 29, 2024,
All those who are interested in attending the ‘IITM for All’ expo are requested to register before February 29, 2024,

According to IIT Madras, as part of the ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ (IITM for all) initiatives, this annual expo is being held at the campus on the 2nd and 3rd March 2024, where the public can also visit the labs at the institute.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

IIT Madras’ Centre For Innovation (CFI) will also be organizing the CFI Open House 2024 on March 3, 2024, which is also open to the public.

All those who are interested in attending the ‘IITM for All’ expo are requested to register before February 29, 2024, as it is mandatory for entering the campus.

“This is one such initiative of the students, which institute is fully supporting to showcase IIT Madras’ advanced laboratories to the general public. I believe this will be an opportunity for all to visit the beautiful campus and motive the young generation who will be the leaders in the future," said Prof Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT Madras.

The highlights of the 'IITM for All’ expo include Robotics lab, Biomedical Engineering labs, Rockets and missile laboratory, Ballistic and High speed flow labs, 360 Degree Full Bridge ship Simulator, Electric Vehicle Fun Event, Cardiovascular Genetics Lab, lab-grown diamonds, the CFI Open House, and 3D printing facilities, among others, informed the press release.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On