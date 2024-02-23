IIT Madras invites public to visit its state-of-the-art labs to engage and explore science

Public can now visit the state-of-the-art labs of IIT Madras during the Institute Open House 2024 event. All those who are interested in attending the ‘IITM for All’ expo are requested to register before February 29, 2024,

According to IIT Madras, as part of the ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ (IITM for all) initiatives, this annual expo is being held at the campus on the 2nd and 3rd March 2024, where the public can also visit the labs at the institute.

IIT Madras’ Centre For Innovation (CFI) will also be organizing the CFI Open House 2024 on March 3, 2024, which is also open to the public.

All those who are interested in attending the ‘IITM for All’ expo are requested to register before February 29, 2024, as it is mandatory for entering the campus.

“This is one such initiative of the students, which institute is fully supporting to showcase IIT Madras’ advanced laboratories to the general public. I believe this will be an opportunity for all to visit the beautiful campus and motive the young generation who will be the leaders in the future," said Prof Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT Madras.

The highlights of the 'IITM for All’ expo include Robotics lab, Biomedical Engineering labs, Rockets and missile laboratory, Ballistic and High speed flow labs, 360 Degree Full Bridge ship Simulator, Electric Vehicle Fun Event, Cardiovascular Genetics Lab, lab-grown diamonds, the CFI Open House, and 3D printing facilities, among others, informed the press release.