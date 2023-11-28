IIT Madras launches registration portal for Phase 2 of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam to be held from Dec 17

With Phase 2 of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, all set to be held from Dec 17, 2023, to Dec 30, 2023, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) announced the launch of the registration portal of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme. Coordinating with other institutions in Tamil Nadu, IIT Madras will organise workshops, seminars and other outreach activities from December 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023.(Handout)

According to a press release by IIT Madras, people from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry who are interested in the second edition of this Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme can apply on the KTS portal (kashitamil.iitm.ac.in) by December 8, 2023.

The programme aims to revive the bond between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu which were important centres of learning and culture in ancient India. Phase 2 of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam will include an eight-day immersive tour to Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya and expects around 1,400 people from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to travel to the destination by train, informed the press release.

Also Read: Kashi Tamil Sangamam: A true example of unity in diversity

Coordinating with other institutions in Tamil Nadu, IIT Madras will organise workshops, seminars and other outreach activities from December 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023, said the institute.

Interested participants from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry can register for the Phase 2 of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam on the KTS portal which was launched by IIT Madras.