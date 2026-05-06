Indian Institute of Technology, Madras Pravartak is offering a free online course, 'Out of the Box Thinking', for all. The registration process has started, and interested candidates can apply till July 31, 2026. IIT Madras Pravartak offers free online course 'Out of the Box Thinking', registration underway

School and college students, graduates, working professionals and people from across the society can take up this course.

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This course is a unique online learning initiative designed to help learners solve problems creatively through mathematics and logic. The course focuses on using mathematics as a tool to develop broader thinking skills rather than rote problem-solving. It introduces learners to indirect and creative approaches to solving challenges, encouraging them to move beyond conventional step-by-step methods. Through engaging modules, puzzles, patterns, logic-based exercises and real-world applications, participants learn how to analyse situations from multiple perspectives and arrive at innovative solutions.

Addressing a recent event held in the IIT Madras campus to mark the fourth-year anniversary of OOBT, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “The aim of this program is to help students think differently and approach problems creatively. The OOBT program is a result of that vision It is encouraging to see the positive impact it is creating among students today. When the mind is refined through the right approach, solving problems becomes not only easier, but also far more meaningful.”

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The course was launched in June 2022, and to date, more than 3,19,536 candidates have taken this course. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of IIT Madras Pravartak.