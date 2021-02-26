IIT Madras researchers working on new way to develop effective drugs against HIV
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras are working on a new idea using molecular dynamics simulations that can help develop more effective drugs for treating HIV.
The research team has found that introducing electrostatic interaction sites on potential drug molecules can enhance the efficacy of antiviral drugs against the HIV virus.
The research has been published in the prestigious peer-review journal of the American Chemical Society – Biochemistry.
"AIDS is one of the most devastating diseases and is a major cause of death among youths in many parts of the world. Since its outbreak nearly four decades ago, tremendous efforts have been directed towards the development of antiretroviral therapies that target different stages in the life cycle of the virus that causes this deadly disease," said Sanjib Senapati, Department of Biotechnology, IIT Madras.
"The pressing need for better drugs to combat drug-resistant HIV strains led our researchers to delve into the molecular structure of the protease to identify weak sites that can offer a handle for better inhibitor development," he added.
According to the team, one of the routes that drug developers work on is to attack HIV-1 protease (HIVPR), an essential enzyme that is used by the AIDS virus for growth and maturation.
Drug designers have aimed at developing efficient inhibitors of the enzyme – inhibitors are molecules that bind with the enzyme, thereby making it unavailable to the virus for growth and maturation.
"Current inhibitors that target HIVPR make use of the weak forces of attraction, called 'Van der Waals' forces', to attach themselves to the protease molecule. Given that these forces are weak, the efficacy of the drug is variable and the virus will soon become resistant to them," Senapati said.
"Recent useful data obtained using analytical techniques such as neutron diffraction and NMR, on the molecular structure of the target HVPR enzyme, have encouraged us to revisit the patterns of HVPR-inhibitor binding. By using the state-of-art computational techniques, the team has uncovered vital data that can be used for design of more efficacious drugs," he said.
The Molecular Dynamics (MD) simulation studies conducted by IIT Madras researchers showed the presence of a strong and asymmetrical electric charge in the active site of the HIVPR.
"If a drug molecule can be designed with a complementary charge, so that it can bind tightly with this active site through electrostatic attraction, it can permanently deactivate or inhibit the enzyme.
"Current drugs lack this electrostatic complementarity. This must be investigated because it is well known that electrostatic forces between molecules are much stronger than Van der Waals' forces," Senapati said.
"We propose that drug design strategies should embrace both electrostatic and Van der Waals' forces interactions to complement the HIVPR active site architecture.
"Further, the team believes that such compounds will be effective against both wild type and resistant HIV variants. This is a paradigm-shifting idea and will offer a whole new approach for the development of drugs for HIV-AIDS," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Madras researchers working on new way to develop effective drugs against HIV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Flexible and innovative higher education ecosystem being created in India'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Jammu, J-K education department sign MoU to improve quality of education
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Direct Education Ministry to withdraw memorandum: Mamata writes to PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's private schools in favour of online exams for upto class 8 students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan to resume regular classes at all schools from March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AP govt to implement CBSE system for classes 1 to 7 in its schools from 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM to address convocation ceremony of TN Dr MGR Medical University on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Free uniforms, textbooks for govt school students in Rajasthan: Gehlot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
229 hostel students of a public school in Maharashtra test coronavirus positive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allahabad University’s UG annual exams from April 15, schedule out
- The Allahabad University (AU) will conduct its annual examinations for undergraduate students enrolled in the university and the constituent colleges for the academic session 2020-21 in the online mode from April 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana schools to begin regular classes for grades 1 and 2 from March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No offline exams up to Class 8 in Delhi govt schools: DoE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal Pradesh CM inaugurates Technology Innovation Hub at IIT Mandi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT-B students who discovered closest asteroid to earth recognised by ASI
- Three students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, who had last year discovered the closest asteroid to have crossed the earth without touching it, have been recognised by the Astronomical Society of India (ASI).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox