IIT Mandi hosts ‘AiXcelerate 3.0’ conclave to explore impact of AI in evolution of business practices

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi's School of Management concluded the third edition of its flagship annual management conclave, AiXcelerate 3.0 at its campus. IIT Mandi's School of Management hosted the third edition of its flagship annual management conclave, AiXcelerate 3.0. (Representative image/Unsplash)

The two-day event was held under the theme ‘Igniting Innovation and Leadership in the Digital Era’, and brought together industry leaders, academicians, and students who deliberated on how todays’ business practices are evolving with the increased adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across industries.

The objective of the conclave is to develop and nurture business leaders and managers providing impetus to the country’s innovation ecosystem and competitiveness in the data-driven world, IIT Mandi said in a press release.

Students who participated in the conclave got an opportunity to engage directly with industry leaders and policymakers. They were also provided with exposure to real-world applications of emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, across core business domains including marketing analytics, financial decision-making, and strategic planning.

The focus of the sessions was on how key management functions like marketing, human resource management, operations, strategic management, finance, and entrepreneurship are evolving in the era of digital transformation, the institute said.

Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, the director of IIT Mandi lauded the School of Management on the successful completion of AiXcelerate 3.0 and encouraged continued progress and innovation in the field of management education.

Prof. Anjan Kumar Swain, chairperson at School of Management, spoke at the valedictory session, and highlighted that the conclave showcased how AI is reshaping business strategies and underscored leaders' responsibility to ensure transparency, trust, and inclusivity.

IIT Mandi said that the program also featured 10 renowned industry experts as speakers, who shared their insights on various themes. These included Shiv Kumar, Chief Data & Analytics Officer-L’Oréal India; Manish Purwar, Global IT Head, GE, HealthCare Lokesh Sharma, Strategic Account Director, Salesforce; Abhijit Shah, Chief Technology Officer, Nippon Life India Asset; Ram Srinivasan SVP, Global Practice Leader, Advisory Services Ascendion; Dr. Rishi Bhatnagar, Co-Founder India and Global CTO, AA2IT; Swapnil Tambi, Head of India AI Hub, BNY; Ritesh Agrawal, Group CFO, Powerica Ltd.; Nikhil Bhushan, CTO, Starbucks India; and Somjit Amrit, CEO iHUB and HCI Foundation, IIT Mandi.

The speakers addressed key topics highlighting how AI could prove to be highly impactful across these sectors in the future, including strategic leadership in the age of agentic AI, smart engagement, and the redefinition of marketing, the transformation of the financial sector through AI in banking, insurance and Fintech, and responsible AI focusing on building trust through ethics and governance.