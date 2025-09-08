Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

FT Masters in Management Rankings 2025: IIM Bangalore bags top spot among Indian institutes, IIM Ahmedabad next

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 03:57 pm IST

FT Masters in Management Rankings 2025: IIM Bangalore has emerged as top B-School among the Indian institutes, followed by IIM Ahmedabad. Check list here. 

The Financial Times Masters in Management Rankings 2025 have been released featuring 100 best global institutes ranked for the masters in business management program.

FT MiM Rankings 2025: IIM Bangalore has ranked 28th globally, and first among Indian institutes. (hemant mishra/mint.)
FT MiM Rankings 2025: IIM Bangalore has ranked 28th globally, and first among Indian institutes. (hemant mishra/mint.)

According to the list, University of St Gallen in Switzerland has topped the global list, and HEC Paris and Insead in France have secured the second and third spots respectively.

Nova School of Business and Economics in Portugal and Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management in China have shared the number fourth position.

Indian Institutes in FT MiM Rankings 2025

This year, as many as 11 Indian B-Schools have been featured in the FT MiM Rankings 2025. Of these, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore bagged the number one spot among Indian institutes with a global rank of 28, followed by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad which ranked 34th.

Also read: FT MBA Rankings 2025: Indian School of Business emerges as top B-School in India, IIM Ahmedabad follows; check list here

The 11 Indian B-Schools to feature in the FT MiM Rankings 2025 are as follows:

INSTITUTE NAMEFT MiM RANKINGS 2025
IIM Bangalore28
IIM Ahmedabad34
SPJIMR35
IIM Calcutta41
IIM Lucknow57
XLRI - Xavier School of Management58
IIM Kozhikode69
MDI Gurgaon72
IIM Indore85
IIM Udaipur98
IMI Delhi99

Also read: FT MBA Rankings 2025: IIM Bangalore ranks 3rd globally in ‘career progress’ category, overall in 57th spot

Check the list of top 100 global B-schools and their FT MiM Rankings 2025 through this direct link.

News / Education News / Features / FT Masters in Management Rankings 2025: IIM Bangalore bags top spot among Indian institutes, IIM Ahmedabad next
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On