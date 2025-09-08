FT Masters in Management Rankings 2025: IIM Bangalore bags top spot among Indian institutes, IIM Ahmedabad next

The Financial Times Masters in Management Rankings 2025 have been released featuring 100 best global institutes ranked for the masters in business management program. FT MiM Rankings 2025: IIM Bangalore has ranked 28th globally, and first among Indian institutes. (hemant mishra/mint.)

According to the list, University of St Gallen in Switzerland has topped the global list, and HEC Paris and Insead in France have secured the second and third spots respectively.

Nova School of Business and Economics in Portugal and Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management in China have shared the number fourth position.

Indian Institutes in FT MiM Rankings 2025

This year, as many as 11 Indian B-Schools have been featured in the FT MiM Rankings 2025. Of these, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore bagged the number one spot among Indian institutes with a global rank of 28, followed by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad which ranked 34th.

The 11 Indian B-Schools to feature in the FT MiM Rankings 2025 are as follows:

INSTITUTE NAME FT MiM RANKINGS 2025 IIM Bangalore 28 IIM Ahmedabad 34 SPJIMR 35 IIM Calcutta 41 IIM Lucknow 57 XLRI - Xavier School of Management 58 IIM Kozhikode 69 MDI Gurgaon 72 IIM Indore 85 IIM Udaipur 98 IMI Delhi 99

Check the list of top 100 global B-schools and their FT MiM Rankings 2025 through this direct link.