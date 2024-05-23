IIT Mandi invites applications for its research and innovation fair

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi is inviting applications from researchers and scholars for a comprehensive multidisciplinary research and innovation fair, Anusandhan 2.0, scheduled for 18th and 19th June 2024. Researchers and scholars are invited to participate in paper presentations, poster proposals and interactive sessions under the theme ‘Interdisciplinary Research: Goals for Sustainable Future’.

According to a press release by IIT Mandi, this two-day event will convene scholars, researchers, and industry experts from all IITs to present and discuss groundbreaking ideas and innovations.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Researchers and scholars are invited to participate in paper presentations, poster proposals and interactive sessions under the theme ‘Interdisciplinary Research: Goals for Sustainable Future’. The last date for abstract submission is June 5, 2024, and the final registration deadline is till June 7, 2024. Authors of the papers that are accepted must submit their full-length camera-ready versions by June 15, 2024, informed the institute.

Also Read: AI cannot replace core engineering disciplines: IIT Mandi Director

According to the press release, the event will cover a diverse range of fields that include:

Engineering & Technology

Basic Sciences

Medical Science

Management and Humanities & Social Sciences

“Anusandhan 2.0, an annual research fair,will be an exciting platform to spark technical creativity of the nation’s youth. Considering broad theme of the fair, it will foster cross-disciplinary collaborations, bring new ideas and will serve as a testament to our potential to address complex societal challenges by the Indian research scholars," said Dr Hitesh Shrimali, Dean of students at IIT Mandi.

In addition to the keynote speakers, experts from the industry and multiple alumni of IIT Mandi will hold talks and discussion sessions during the 2-day event.

Anusandhan 2.0 aims to promote Himalayan engagement with research initiatives and hill-based events, attracting researchers from diverse fields such as Science, Humanities and Social Sciences, Engineering, and Management, mentioned the institute.

Also Read: IIT-Mandi developing indigenous quantum computer, will use photons for faster calculations