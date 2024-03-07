IIT Roorkee and Micron sign MoU to foster innovation and develop highly skilled workforce

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between IIT Roorkee and Micron to support the country's journey towards self-reliance and innovation. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between IIT Roorkee and Micron to support the country's journey towards self-reliance and innovation.(Handout)

According to a press release by IIT Roorkee, the MoU was signed by Prof K K Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee and Anand Ramamoorthy, Managing Director at Micron India. This was followed by the inauguration of the Micron Semiconductor Lab at the institute's Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Research in technology fields, providing experiential learning opportunities for students, cultivating student recruiting activities, and facilitating industry-relevant training are included in the partnership. The newly inaugurated Micron Semiconductor Lab will prioritise the technical skills, processes and resources needed for the institute to adapt and thrive through student internships and fellowships while recognising the importance of local technical expertise, informed IIT Roorkee.

The IIT Roorkee class of 1996 has pledged to sponsor “Rahul Aggarwal- 96 Chair” at the institute. Rahul Aggarwal is an alumnus of the 1996 batch. This chair, with backing from industry and academia, will facilitate the research and academic initiatives of the Micron Semiconductor Lab in chip design, technology, modelling, characterization, and product development, mentioned the press release.

“As a part of our University Research Alliance, Micron (URAM) outreach, this initiative aligns well with the thrust areas of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). We are grateful for the support and collaboration from the alumni class of 1996. As an alumnus of this esteemed institution, this initiative holds a special place in my heart," said Anand Ramamoorthy, Managing Director at Micron India.

“As we march into the future, IIT Roorkee remains steadfast in our dedication to pioneering technological advancements. With our esteemed alumni leading the charge, we are poised to shape India's semiconductor landscape and realize the vision of a developed Bharat by 2047, as envisioned by our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Modi,” said Prof K K Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee.