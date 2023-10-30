IIT Roorkee and NRDC join hands to support technology development

IIT Roorkee joined hands with the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) which is a part of the Ministry of Science & Technology, to work together to support technology development. According to IIT Roorkee, this collaboration is expected to accelerate the transfer of technology from IIT Roorkee to the global market.(HT File)

According to a press release by IIT Roorkee, the institute formed a partnership with the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) to advance innovation and technology transfer. This collaboration is expected to accelerate the transfer of technology from IIT Roorkee to the global market.

“IIT Roorkee is at the forefront as India transitions into a global manufacturing hub to boost its economy. Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) like ours play a leading role in intellectual property development, fostering novel ideas. Effective technology transfer is vital for global market reach. Our partnership with NRDC reflects our commitment to this vision, with the support of NRDC's extensive networks for global accessibility," said Prof K K Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee.

According to IIT Roorkee, this partnership aims to combine the strengths and expertise of the institute and NRDC, facilitating the global market entry of technologies developed at the institute. The goal is to support India's vision of economic self-reliance, with a central role for intellectual property (IP) in shaping the nation's future.

“ NRDC also provides funding and grants as Technology Commercialization Support and these efforts can be accomplished with these type of collaborations for a broader range of inventors. With these Technology Readiness Level (TRL) boosted technologies, the Indian economy can be enhanced, and socio-economic benefits can be realized through such collaborative efforts,” said Cmde Amit Rastogi, Chairman & Managing Director, NRDC.

NRDC officials also visited the incubators, TIDES and TIH. These incubator units, operating under the banner of the institute, have been instrumental in nurturing startups and entrepreneurs while fast-tracking the progress and commercialization of cutting-edge technologies, informed IIT Roorkee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here