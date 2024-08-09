IIT Roorkee inaugurates innovative PEHEM Lab to foster research in hydro-electric systems, details here

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT) Roorkee’s Department of Water Resources Development and Management (WRDM) inaugurated the newly renovated and modernized Power Electronics and Hydro-Electric Machines Laboratory (PEHEM Lab). IIT Roorkee has inaugurated its newly renovated and modernized Power Electronics and Hydro-Electric Machines Laboratory (PEHEM Lab) aimed at driving innovation and research in hydroelectric systems.

The PEHEM Lab was officially inaugurated by IIT Roorkee Director Prof. K.K. Pant.

The lab has been upgraded with the latest technological advancements and is aimed at driving innovation and research in hydroelectric systems, addressing some of the most pressing challenges in the field, said the release.

Prof Thanga Raj Chelliah, the Head of the WRDM Department and in charge of the PEHEM Lab, provided an overview of ongoing research projects. Some of these include:

Development of Hack-Free Hydroplant Control Systems

Development of a Decision Support System for the Integrated Operation of Tehri Hydropower Complex

Design and Development of a Municipal Solid Waste Fueled Battery Charging Station using Solar Assisted Plasma Pyrolysis

Solutions for HVAC Energy Optimization, Recovery, and Generation through Waste

As informed, the projects mentioned above are being funded by organizations that include Swachhta Action Plan (under the Ministry of Education), NBCC Services Limited, THDC India Limited, iHub DivyaSampark, and ABB Global Industries and Services.

Highlighting the new facility, Prof Chelliah said that the PEHEM Lab is a testament to the institute’s dedication to advancing research that bridges the gap between academia and industry.

“By fostering such collaborations, we ensure that our research not only contributes to academic knowledge but also addresses real-world challenges,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. K.K. Pant highlighted that the PEHEM Lab represents a significant leap forward in IIT Roorkee’s research capabilities in the field of hydro-electric systems.

“The innovative projects underway here not only demonstrate the technical prowess of our researchers but also align with India's broader goals of sustainability and technological self-reliance. I am confident that this facility will continue to contribute to pioneering solutions for the energy sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to a press release, a joint workshop was also conducted between industry and academia in collaboration with CADFEM India, alongside the inauguration. The workshop titled “Water Resources and Hydropower Systems Simulation using ANSYS” was inaugurated by Prof Pant and attended by a panel of guests including Prof Madhukar Waware, Joint Secretary, UGC, and Kartik Chittepu, the Director-Customer Excellence at CADFEM India, who served as Guests of Honour.

The workshop acted as a medium wherein valuable insights were shared into the application of advanced simulation techniques for water resources and hydropower systems.

While participants explored the latest ANSYS software tools, hands-on sessions showcased practical applications, demonstrating how simulation can enhance the efficiency and reliability of hydroelectric systems.

Additionally, discussions on emerging trends and digital transformation provided a forward-looking perspective on the future of hydropower system simulation.

Prof Madhukar Waware, an alumnus of IIT Roorkee, also spoke on the occasion, and lauded the institute for its continuous efforts in enhancing research infrastructure and fostering industry partnerships, aligning with NEP 2020.

The release informed that the event commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony and the institute anthem.