IIT-Patna's 3rd year B. Tech student from Telangana dies by suicide after jumping from the seventh floor of the building

A third-year student of B. Tech (Mathematics and computing) and native of Telangana, died by suicide on the premises of IIT Patna’s Amhara (Bihta) campus after jumping from the seventh floor of the building on Tuesday. The police have deployed additional forces to maintain law and order. According to classmates, the victim was a bright student and behaved normally the day before the incident on Tuesday.(Representative/Shutterstock)

The exact cause behind the suicide was not known immediately.

Following the incident, a large number of students assembled on the IIT campus to protest, created ruckus and demanded a thorough investigation. The police have deployed additional forces to maintain law and order. According to classmates, the victim was a bright student and behaved normally the day before the incident on Tuesday.

Police said that the incident occurred around 11.30 am while IIT Patna police station got information about the mishap at around 12 noon. When police team arrived there with IIT director Prof T N Singh, they found a youth lying in a pool of blood near the hostel.

Police immediately rushed him to nearby Netaji Subhash Medical College and Hospital where doctor declared him brought dead.

IIT-P Registrar Sanjay Kumar issued a press release claiming that the B Tech student fell from the Hostel Room’s balcony and was taken to the nearest hospital, where he was declared brought dead, without identifying the deceased.

According to the city SP (West) Sharath R S , “FSL experts reached there and collected samples from the spot. The FSL team will examine victim’s room to collect more evidence including his cell phone and other gadgets for further analysis. The hostel where the victim stayed has also been sealed. We are investigating the incident from all angles.”

The City SP said that prima-facie it is a suicide case. An unnatural death case registered with the Amhara police station on the basis of the statement of security guard.

Investigators are particularly interested in determining what prompted the student, to take such an extreme step. Police are planning to question the hostel warden and fellow students to gather clues, and they hope the victim’s call records might shed light on the situation. Police said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and his family members have been informed.

Earlier on Sept 21, 2024 a female student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Patna was found hanging inside her hostel room on the campus located in Bihta.

The body of the woman, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room. A suicide note was also found at the spot.