IMI Kolkata hosts ISDSI Global Conference, brings B-school leaders, scholars and investors on one platform
The 19th ISDSI Global Conference at IMI Kolkata gathered business leaders and scholars from 26 countries to discuss management education's evolving role.
IMI Kolkata hosted the 19th ISDSI Global Conference from December 26 to 29, bringing together directors of leading Indian business schools, global scholars, accreditation bodies, policymakers, corporate leaders, investors and startup founders to discuss the evolving role of management education in a technology-driven and sustainability-focused economy.
The four-day conference attracted participation from 26 countries and saw the submission of 1,218 research papers and 220 business and startup ideas, spanning all 21 IIMs, leading IITs, universities, business schools and incubators. The scale of participation underscored ISDSI’s position as one of the largest global platforms for management research hosted in India.
Senior academic leaders from institutions including IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta, IIM Lucknow, IIM Tiruchirappalli, IIM Ranchi, IIM Sambalpur, SPJIMR, IMT Ghaziabad, IMT Hyderabad, IIT Kharagpur (VG-SOM) and others took part in plenary sessions and panel discussions. International perspectives were provided by scholars from universities in the US and New Zealand, alongside representatives from accreditation bodies such as EFMD, AACSB and AMBA-BGA.
The inaugural session was addressed by Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIM Ahmedabad, who spoke on the role of technology in achieving sustainability goals, stressing that India must harness digital innovation for broader societal impact in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
Two directors’ panels anchored the academic discourse. One focused on the implications of technology and digitalisation for the future of MBA education, with speakers agreeing that while AI will transform productivity, management education must prioritise judgement, adaptability and long-term career resilience. The second panel examined the role of business schools in India’s net-zero transition, highlighting the need to embed sustainability across curriculum, research, campus operations and industry engagement.
A separate panel on Indian Knowledge Systems explored how traditional wisdom frameworks could inform contemporary leadership and organisational decision-making.
The conference also marked the launch of IMI Kolkata’s Global Investment Summit under its business incubator, IKN Innovation Foundation. Following mentoring over two months, 57 startups pitched to investors, with nine ventures securing investment commitments worth Rs. 5.1 crore.
Concluding the conference, Prof. Mohua Banerjee, Director, IMI Kolkata, said the event strengthened collaboration between academia, industry and policymakers, while Prof. Bhimaraya Metri, President, ISDSI-Global, described the 2025 edition as a landmark in advancing global management research.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More