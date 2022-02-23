In a first, Tripura to provide free workbooks to Class 1 to 12 students

Tripura government has decided to provide workbooks for students from Class 1 to 12 free of cost so that they could prepare their studies even at home.

"Workbooks of total 85 subjects, prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training ( SCERT) were launched. This is the first of its kind in the state and even in the country. Even if there is again rise in Covid-19 cases, they could prepare at home with these workbooks. The books will be distributed soon and all the students will get these books from the next academic year, " Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told the mediapersons in Agartala.

Classes from pre-primary to higher secondary resumed since January 31 this year after a long break due to Covid-19 pandemic.

While announcing reopening of schools last month, Nath said the closure of schools have affected academics and mental health of the students.

In order to minimise the educational loss since 2019, the state government introduced learning through online mode, neighbourhood classes, SMS and social media based lessons.

Later, 10 minutes long educational news bulletins was launched twice a week last month for students, teachers and parents.