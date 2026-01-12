Indian students in Iran safe, situation under close watch: AIMSA, FAIMA

The All India Medical Students Association and the Federation of All India Medical Associations on Sunday said that all Indian students currently studying in Iran are safe, urging families and the public not to panic.

Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, Vice President of AIMSA and FAIMA Doctors Association, said that both organisations have received updates from Indian students across Iran confirming their safety amid the prevailing situation.

He said many students personally contacted the associations and conveyed messages for their families, assuring that they were safe and secure. "All our students are safe. There is no need to panic," Dr Khan said in a statement.

According to him, senior officials and the Indian Embassy are closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant touch with students and local authorities to ensure their well-being.

The associations said regular communication channels are being maintained, and any further developments will be shared promptly to avoid misinformation and unnecessary anxiety among families back home.

The reassurance comes amid concerns expressed by families of students studying in Iran, with AIMSA and FAIMA emphasising that there is no immediate threat to Indian students and that the situation remains under watch.

According to the US-based human rights organisation HRANA, at least 116 people have been killed since the protests began in Iran, which have escalated into widespread violent confrontations across 30 provinces.