India-UAE ties: PM Modi announces establishment of CBSE office in Dubai soon to foster best education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the establishment of a new Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office in Dubai soon. PM Modi announces establishment of new CBSE office in Dubai during his address at the 'Ahlan Modi' diaspora event in Abu Dhabi.(PMO)

PM Modi made the announcement while addressing the gathering at the 'Ahlan Modi' diaspora event in Abu Dhabi where he highlighted the significant achievements in the education sector.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Modi said, “More than 1.5 lakh Indian students are studying in UAE schools. The master's course was started at the IIT Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi last month and a new CBSE office will be opened soon in Dubai. These institutions will help provide the best education to the Indian community here.”

PM Modi, who arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, received a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival. He held meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan which saw bilateral agreements signed between the nations.

PM Modi’s interaction with students

During his visit, PM Modi also interacted with the first batch of students from the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi Campus. He lauded the project for bringing the students of two countries together.

PM Modi termed it as a new chapter in bilateral collaboration between India and the UAE that brings the youth from the two countries together.

Notably, the opening of an IIT Delhi campus in the UAE was envisioned by the leadership of India and the UAE in February 2022.

As per an MEA statement, the project is a “collaboration between the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) and Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) that aims to provide quality higher education opportunities to students globally.”

The statement added that the move would foster partnerships between the two countries in the fields of next-generation technology, research, and innovation. It further informed that the first academic program – a Masters in Energy Transition and Sustainability commenced this January.

