Global education leaders come together at 2nd Annual ASU+GSV & Emeritus summit

Global leaders who shared similar interests and commitment in advancing education and skills development gathered at the 2nd Annual ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit held at The Oberoi Hotel in Gurugram. Emeritus Co-Founder & Executive Director Chaitanya Kalipatnapu moderating a session with edtech founders at the ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit at Gurugram.(Handout)

According to a press release by Emeritus, Michael Moe, Founding Partner and CEO of GSV, emphasised the transformative potential of the “East" and underscored the importance of utilising the collective power of these regions to drive global transformation.

Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, delved into the importance of the role of youth in shaping the future of India and the need for a robust education system that integrates academic knowledge with skill development, informed the press release.

“One of the remarkable aspects shared between India and the US extends beyond mere brilliance or operational technological entrepreneurial spirit. The 4Ps: Peace, prosperity, planet, and people are central to the US mission in India, supplemented by the 5th P, which is the principle. Presently, what eludes us is the construction of a robust social community. I highly value education that fosters social cohesion—a space for learning discourse, engaging in debate, and respectfully acknowledging disagreement. Cultivating a sense of belonging is paramount; we must actively cultivate it," said Eric Garcetti, the U.S. Ambassador to India, who stressed the importance of collaborations between nations and institutions to propel innovation.

The event also saw various panel discussions on topics that emphasised higher education, the potential of AI, Edtech, skilling and much more.