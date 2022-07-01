Home / Education / News / J&K admin announces summer vacation in schools from Jul 4
J&K admin announces summer vacation in schools from Jul 4

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday announced summer vacation in schools in the valley from July 4.
J&amp;K admin announces summer vacation in schools from Jul 4(HT file)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 07:29 PM IST
PTI | , Srinagar

In an official order, Principal Secretary of School Education Department, B K Singh, said schools falling in the winter zone of Jammu region will also remain shut.

"It hereby ordered that all the government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level functioning in the Kashmir Division and winter zone of Jammu Division shall observe summer vacation from July 4 to 14, 2022," according to the order.

summer vacation education
Friday, July 01, 2022
