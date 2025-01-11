Menu Explore
J’khand principal orders 80 schoolgirls to remove shirts for writing on them; probe initiated

PTI | , Dhanbad
Jan 11, 2025 08:32 PM IST

The parents complained to the DC that the students, after completing their examination, were celebrating ‘pen day’ by writing messages on each others' shirts

The principal of a private school in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district was accused of ordering 80 girls of class 10 to remove their shirts for writing messages on them, prompting the administration to initiate an inquiry, an official said on Saturday.

Action would be taken on the basis of the probe panel's report, the DC said.(Representative image)
Action would be taken on the basis of the probe panel's report, the DC said.(Representative image)

The girls were allegedly forced to return home in their blazers without shirts beneath.

The incident took place in a prestigious school in Digwadih under Jorapokhar police station area on Friday, Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Madhvi Mishra said.

The parents complained to the DC that class 10 students, after completing their examination, were celebrating ‘pen day’ by writing messages on each others' shirts.

The principal objected to the celebration and asked the students to remove their shirts, even though they sought an apology. All students were sent back home in their blazers without the shirts, the parents told the DC.

“Several guardians lodged complaints against the principal. We also talked to some of the victim girls. The administration has taken the matter seriously. A committee has been set up to investigate the matter," Mishra said.

The committee consists of the sub-divisional magistrate, district education officer, district social welfare officer and the sub-divisional police officer.

Action would be taken on the basis of the probe panel's report, the DC said.

Jharia MLA Ragini Singh also accompanied the parents to the DC's office on Saturday when they lodged the complaints against the principal.

Singh described the incident as "shameful and unfortunate".

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
