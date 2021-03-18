Karnataka govt plan to start next school academic year from July 15

The Karnataka government on Wednesday said it plans to start the next academic year for schools from July 15, subject to the COVID-19 situation.

"We are planning to start the next academic year for schools from July 15. We have to keep in mind the covid situation as well," Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar told reporters here.

Referring to a report by Premji University, which said that children are lagging in maths in the absence of regular offline classes, he said the state has the obligation to take care of their health and education

The minister, to a question, said the government would consult experts and decide whether the Bhagawad Gita should be included in the school curriculum, as demanded from some quarters.