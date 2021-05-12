Home / Education / News / KCET 2021 postponed due to surge in Covid-19 cases
KCET 2021 has been postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and due to postponement of the second PUC examination.(Representative image)
KCET 2021 postponed due to surge in Covid-19 cases

  • Karnataka Examinations Authority has postponed the Karnataka CET exam due to a surge in COVID 19 cases. The examination was scheduled to be held on July 7 and 8.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 05:44 PM IST

Karnataka Examinations Authority has postponed the Karnataka CET exam due to a surge in COVID 19 cases. The examination was scheduled to be held on July 7 and 8.

KCET 2021 has been postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and due to postponement of the second PUC examination.

The entrance examination will now be held on August 28 and 29 in two shifts.

The government has also postponed the Kannada Language Test which was scheduled to be conducted on July 9. The exam will now be conducted on August 30.


Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan informed about the postponement of Karnataka CET exam through a tweet on Wednesday.

”Considering the increasing number of # COVID19 cases in the state, the # CET2021 test has been postponed,” reads a tweet on Dr Ashwath Narayan CN's Twitter handle.

