Kejriwal accuses BJP of "ruining" education, says ruling party wants entire country illiterate

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday morning lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the ruling party in the centre of "ruining" education. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal argued that the BJP was "destroying" the education system in Delhi too. (File image)

Taking a dig at the ruling party over Gujarat model, he said that the BJP wants to keep the entire country "illiterate".

"This is the Gujarat model. This is the BJP model, which they want to implement in the entire country. This is the double-engine model. They want to keep the entire country illiterate. You tell me one state where they have a government, and they have not ruined education there," Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi, posed on X.

He further argued that the BJP was "destroying" the education system in Delhi too.

"Under this model, they are now trying to destroy the education system of Delhi as well," Kejriwal said.

He was responding to a post shared by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav about a news report that read, "Zero students passed Class 10 in 157 schools." It must be noted that the news report was published in May 2023.

Yadav had posted on X, "The Gujarat model itself has failed... Not a single student passed the 10th board exam in 157 schools in Gujarat. We will remove BJP and save the future!"

On Friday, Kejriwal said that the education system in the national capital has completely "fallen into the clutches" of the mafias under the BJP government following an alleged fee hike in several private schools recently.

Reacting to the protest being held in the schools over the recent fee hike, Arvind Kejriwal, in a post on X, said, "The people of Delhi are once again completely at the mercy of the education mafia. How dare the education mafia mistreat our children? Because the leaders and ministers are in their pockets -- just like they used to be before our government came to power."

Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj launched a scathing attack on the BJP government and said that ruling party ministers have no clue about the situation unfolding in Delhi.

"Parents are protesting outside private schools, and BJP ministers are busy playing the 'government school-government school' game. They should be going where the problem is and solving it. But they are scared of private school owners," he said.