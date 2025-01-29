Menu Explore
King George's Medical University, Lucknow introduces gold medal in Tripura CM Manik Saha's name for meritorious students

PTI | , Agartala
Jan 29, 2025 06:11 PM IST

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, who is also a maxillofacial surgeon, had studied in King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow. 

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday thanked King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, for introducing a gold medal in his name for meritorious students.

King George's Medical University, Lucknow has introduced a gold medal in Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha's name for meritorious students.
King George's Medical University, Lucknow has introduced a gold medal in Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha's name for meritorious students.

"Nostalgic moment for me. King George's Medical University, Lucknow, my alma mater, has instituted a Gold Medal in my name for meritorious students excelling in Dental Sciences", the Chief Minister wrote on Facebook.

"I thank entire KGMU fraternity for this honour", he said in the post.

Saha, a renowned maxillofacial surgeon, had studied in King George's Medical University (KGMU). Maxillofacial surgery is a medical speciality that treats conditions affecting the face, neck, and jaw.

In a letter to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Prof. Ranjit Kumar Patil of KGMU said the award will be presented annually to the top-performing student in oral and maxillofacial surgery.

