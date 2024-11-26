Menu Explore
Kolkata primary teaching job aspirants take out rally seeking early recruitment

PTI | , Kolkata
Nov 26, 2024 06:30 PM IST

The candidates, who took the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exams in 2022, marched from Sealdah to Dorina crossing in the Esplanade area.

Over 1,000 primary teaching job aspirants on Tuesday took out a rally in Kolkata and blocked the arterial Dorina crossing in the heart of the city demanding that the state government start the process of new recruitment to fill up thousands of vacant posts in state-aided primary schools.

The 1.5 km long rally was organised by Prathamik TET Pass DLD Oikya Mancha (Primary TET DL ED joint platform). (HT Archive)
The 1.5 km long rally was organised by Prathamik TET Pass DLD Oikya Mancha (Primary TET DL ED joint platform).

The candidates, who took the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exams in 2022, marched from Sealdah to Dorina crossing in the Esplanade area, a distance of about 1.5 km.

The protestors, who included Diploma in Elementary Education (DL ED) candidates, put up a blockade on one flank of the Chowringhee Road for 15 minutes disrupting traffic movement before proceeding to the sit-in venue at Rani Rasmoni Avenue nearby.

"We will continue our street protests till the recruitment process starts and all the eligible TET, D El Ed candidates are recruited, a spokesperson of the Oikyo manch said.

The 1.5 km long rally was organised by Prathamik TET Pass DLD Oikya Mancha (Primary TET DL ED joint platform).

