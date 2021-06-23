K'taka to launch 2,500 smart classrooms, distribute 1.55 lakh tablets on June 23

Under Karnataka's Learning Management System (LMS), the launch of 2,500 smart classrooms and distribution of tablet PCs to 1.55 lakh students of higher education will take place at Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha on June 23.

The Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will launch these ambitious programs at 11 am. These programs are being implemented under Karnataka LMS by the department of collegiate education, as per an official statement from the state government.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be attending as a special invitee. Deputy Chief Minister and Higher education minister, Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana, D V Sadananda Gowda, MP and Minister Of Chemicals and Fertilisers, and others will be present.

The distribution of Tablet PCs will also take place simultaneously in different colleges of the state in presence of the respective elected representatives.