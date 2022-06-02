Law Ministry announces internships for LLB students, graduates; Link to apply

Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law & Social Justice has launched an internship programme for LLB students and graduates. Interested candidates can apply for these internships on legalaffairs.gov.in/internship.

Informing about this internship programme, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “A great opportunity to work at the Department of Legal Affairs, as it introduces #internships for law students for offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai.”

“I recommend young talent to apply for this internship at https://legalaffairs.gov.in/internship,” he added.

Eligibility: Indian students who are pursuing studies in 2nd & 3rd year of three-year degree course and in 3rd to 5th year of 5 degree course or have completed their LLB course from any recognized college/law school/university can apply for these internships.

Selection process: “Selection of interns will be on first come first serve basis, subject to the availability of slot and approval of the Competent Authority. All further intimations will be sent through SMS and Emails respectively," an official statement said.

“This is a full time internship to be attended physically and the interns are not expected to pursue any other course/work during the tenure of internship,” it added.

On satisfactory completion of internship, candidates will receive certificate of internship and to get certificates, having, inter-alia, 90% attendance is mandatory.

Apply here.