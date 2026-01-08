Lecturer suspended after arrest on misappropriation charge

A college lecturer was on Wednesday placed under suspension after he was arrested and sent to jail on charge of misappropriating ₹32.07 lakh meant for a self-defence programme for girls, officials said.

The suspension order was issued by Jajpur sub-collector and president of the governing body of 'Chitalo Degree Mahavidyalaya' Tapas Ranjan Dehury, four days after Adwaita Prasad Mallik, lecturer in Odia, was arrested and sent to jail on January 2.

The recommendation letter was sent to the Higher Education department.

"Consequent upon your remand to judicial custody... you have been put under suspension with immediate effect. The principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, government of Odisha, has been requested to approve the suspension and make necessary provision for suspension," said the order issued by the Jajpur sub-collector.

Mallik, who acted as former principal of the college, has been booked under different sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and IPC sections in this connection.

Besides, the former president of the governing body of the college, Badri Narayan Ray, was also arrested by the Vigilance department along with Mallick for allegedly misappropriating government money ₹32,07,620 meant for a self-defence programme for girls on January 2.