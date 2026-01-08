Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Lecturer suspended after arrest on misappropriation charge

    Updated on: Jan 08, 2026 9:33 AM IST
    PTI
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Lecturer suspended after arrest on misappropriation charge
    Lecturer suspended after arrest on misappropriation charge

    The suspension order was issued by Jajpur sub-collector and president of the governing body of 'Chitalo Degree Mahavidyalaya' Tapas Ranjan Dehury. 

    A college lecturer was on Wednesday placed under suspension after he was arrested and sent to jail on charge of misappropriating 32.07 lakh meant for a self-defence programme for girls, officials said.

    The suspension order was issued by Jajpur sub-collector and president of the governing body of 'Chitalo Degree Mahavidyalaya' Tapas Ranjan Dehury, four days after Adwaita Prasad Mallik, lecturer in Odia, was arrested and sent to jail on January 2.

    The recommendation letter was sent to the Higher Education department.

    "Consequent upon your remand to judicial custody... you have been put under suspension with immediate effect. The principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, government of Odisha, has been requested to approve the suspension and make necessary provision for suspension," said the order issued by the Jajpur sub-collector.

    Mallik, who acted as former principal of the college, has been booked under different sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and IPC sections in this connection.

    Besides, the former president of the governing body of the college, Badri Narayan Ray, was also arrested by the Vigilance department along with Mallick for allegedly misappropriating government money 32,07,620 meant for a self-defence programme for girls on January 2.

    recommendedIcon
    Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
    News/Education/News/Lecturer Suspended After Arrest On Misappropriation Charge
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes