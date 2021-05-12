Madhya Pradesh UG, PG exam 2021: Form submission date extended

The Department of Higher Education, Madhya Pradesh has extended the last date to submit the undergraduate and postgraduate examination forms.

The last date of online submission of the examination form has been extended to May 30. The candidates do not need to pay late fee or any additional fee for this purpose.

The decision has been taken due to an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases and curfew in many areas.

Candidates can check the notification on the official website of the Higher Education Department Madhya Pradesh government at http://highereducation.mp.gov.in/

The examination for UG and PG students will be in open-book format.

As per the notification released on May 4, the final year examination of UG and PG students will be conducted in the month of June and the result will be declared in the month of July.

UG first and second year, and PG second semester exams will be conducted in July. Results of these exams will be declared in August.

The department further said that practical exams will be conducted after the open book examinations are o.